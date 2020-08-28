Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 724 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Biogen stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

