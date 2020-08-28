Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 183,137 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.58. 645,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

