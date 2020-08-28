Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €126.00 ($148.24).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

FRA:SIE traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €120.10 ($141.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,423 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.81. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

