Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Buys 13,184 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.30% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

