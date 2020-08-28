Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Buys New Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 363,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 143,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

