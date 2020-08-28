Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.55% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,459.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 17,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

