Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Decreases Holdings in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 0.42% of Red River Bancshares worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RRBI. Stephens raised shares of Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.