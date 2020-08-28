Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,271 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 817,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 593,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

