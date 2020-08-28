Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lowered its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.57.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.