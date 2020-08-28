Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 18.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 142,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.