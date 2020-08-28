Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 0.68% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 34,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $325.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

