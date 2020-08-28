Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lessened its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 1.82% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCOB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.95%.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

