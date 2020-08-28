Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.23% of Veritex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 159,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $913.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

