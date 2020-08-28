Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Reduces Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lessened its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,378 shares during the period. Plumas Bancorp comprises 2.8% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 0.05% of Plumas Bancorp worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of PLBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 1,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.