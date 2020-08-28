Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC reduced its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the period. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares makes up 1.3% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 272.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 8,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. Analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

