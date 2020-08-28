Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. First National makes up about 1.9% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 5.70% of First National worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First National in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First National alerts:

FXNC stock remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First National Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.