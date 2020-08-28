Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 26,238 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC reduced its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the period. Middlefield Banc makes up approximately 1.3% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 2.04% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 47.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 182.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.