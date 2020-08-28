Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 34,857 Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 2.87% of American River Bankshares worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

