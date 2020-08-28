Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 40,413 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,413 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Timberland Bancorp worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

