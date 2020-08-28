Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 58,369 Shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,369 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in CA BANCORP/SH were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CA BANCORP/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH by 3,167.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA BANCORP/SH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. CA BANCORP/SH has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 13.13%.

About CA BANCORP/SH

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

