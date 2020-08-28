Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,783.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,867 shares of company stock valued at $134,748. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 17,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,764. The firm has a market cap of $153.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

