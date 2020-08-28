Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Trims Stock Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,144 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Community West Bancshares worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWBC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 316.6% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 192.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $421,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares stock remained flat at $$8.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

