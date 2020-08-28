Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 30,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,674. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
