Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 30,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,674. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

