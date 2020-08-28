SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $43,693.90 and $5,494.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

