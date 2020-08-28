Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of SOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.81. 195,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. The company has a market cap of $258.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.40.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.