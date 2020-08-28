Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.18. 310,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 568,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

