Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 19,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

