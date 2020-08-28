So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.57. 1,362,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 607,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

