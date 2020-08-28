Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 54,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.