Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.3% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $43,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

