Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,368 shares of company stock valued at $79,121,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $432.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.