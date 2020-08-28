Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,061 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Welbilt by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

