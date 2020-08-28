Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0039 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $344,610.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.