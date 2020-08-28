Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Up 7.1%

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. 166,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 141,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

