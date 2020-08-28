Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

Splunk stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.42. 1,974,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $223.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

