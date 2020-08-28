SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSEZY. Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

SSE PLC/S stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,065. SSE PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

