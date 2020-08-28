SSI Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 351,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.71. 593,711 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

