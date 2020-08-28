SSI Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 586.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,579,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.