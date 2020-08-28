SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $393,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $31,234,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.39. 13,193,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,122. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.