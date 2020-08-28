SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. 4,275,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.