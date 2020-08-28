StableUSD Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $547,810.25 and $1,210.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

