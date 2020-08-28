Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1,243.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Stamps.com worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Stamps.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $252.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,445. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.