Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.21% of Stamps.com worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

STMP traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. The company had a trading volume of 252,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

