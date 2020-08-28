Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 454,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 621,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.