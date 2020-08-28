Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 454,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 621,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

