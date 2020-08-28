Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,755. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

