Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 537 call options.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $60.09. 385,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

