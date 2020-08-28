Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman Sells 1,874 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 33,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,545. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $971.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

