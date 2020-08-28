Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman Sells 1,874 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60.
Shares of SYBT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 33,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,545. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $971.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
