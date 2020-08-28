Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,809 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,469,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,797. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

