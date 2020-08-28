Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. 3,690,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

