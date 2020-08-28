Streamr DATAcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00126485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.01632941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00202969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Coinone, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.